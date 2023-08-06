Northern Indiana EMT killed in rollover crash while responding to call

An northern Indiana EMT died in a crash Saturday afternoon when a vehicle collided with an ambulance while it was headed to an emergency call, according to authorities.

The collision occurred at around 3:20 p.m. in North Bend Township, approximately 10 miles southeast of Knox.

A Starke County EMS ambulance was traveling eastbound on County Road 800 South with its lights and sirens activated, while on the way to an emergency call, according to a Facebook post from the Starke County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle traveling northbound on County Road 700 East entered the intersection, colliding with the ambulance and causing it to roll over. The driver of the ambulance, EMT Michael Wilcox Sr., was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's deputies said.

The paramedic onboard, Brandy Salita, was rushed to a LaPorte hospital and listed in serious condition.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The investigation into the crash was ongoing Sunday afternoon.