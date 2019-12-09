Starbucks Robberies Reported, Chicago Police Issue Safety Alert

Authorities issued a safety alert after three robberies were reported at multiple Starbucks Monday afternoon on Chicago’s Near West Side.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, police said in the 100 block of N. Clinton, a suspect walked into the Starbucks in the West Loop and stole a cellphone right off the table.

Similar robberies were reported at other Starbucks, one located in the 500 block of N. Milwaukee and another located in the 300 block of N. Des Plaines.

Officials said in a statement that the offender was wearing a jacket, tight around the facial area, which made it difficult to identify his entire face.

No one was in custody as of Monday evening, officials said.

Area Central Detectives continue to investigate.