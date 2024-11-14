Starbucks Red Cup Day 2024: How to get a free reusable cup today, and which drinks qualify

"Red Cup Day," a favorite Starbucks holiday tradition that offers customers free reusable cups, takes place this week -- but there's a catch.
The coffee giant's popular "Red Cup Day" for 2024 takes place Thursday, according to the company. On Red Cup Day, the chain will offer customers reusable holiday cups for free with the order of a qualifying drink.
"Customers who order any size handcrafted holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition reusable red holiday cup at participating stores across the U.S., while supplies last," Starbucks said.
The coffee giant began selling its famous red holiday cups for the 2024 season last week as it released its popular holiday menu, with returning fan favorites and new drinks.
As you prepare to order your morning coffee, here's what to know about Red Cup Day at Starbucks, and how to get one
When is Red Cup Day?
Starbucks Red Cup Day will take place Thursday, Nov. 14, the chain announced.
Local
How can you get a free red cup?
Orders placed in store, at the drive-thru, on the Starbucks app and via the coffee chain's delivery options on DoorDash, Uber or Grubhub are eligible, the company said.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Which drinks qualify?
Qualifying beverages:
- Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Cran-Merry Orange Refresher
- Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher
- Cran-Merry Drink
- Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
- Hot Chocolate
- Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
- Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew
- Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
- White Hot Chocolate
Starbucks said its Christmas Blend and Christmas Blend Blonde brewed coffee, along with any Starbucks Reserve beverages are not included in this offer.
What to know about the cups
This year's cups are made from 95% recycled content, according to the company, and those who receive one can bring it back to Starbucks to reuse, which will earn them a $0.10 discount on their orders.
Starbucks holiday menu
According to Starbucks, the holiday menu for 2024 includes eight drinks, plus several cold foams and six food items. At least four of the food items are new, Starbucks said.
The holiday menu also includes seasonal whole bean coffees and festive drinkware and gifts.
Here's a look at Starbucks' full holiday menu.
- New: Cran-Merry Orange Refresher
- New: Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher
- New: Cran-Merry Drink
- Fan-favorite: Peppermint Mocha
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
- Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
- New: Turkey Sage Danish
- New: Dark Toffee Bundt
- New: Penguin Cookie
- New: Snowman Cake Pop
- Sugar Plum Cheese Danish
- Cranberry Bliss Bar
Other changes
The new holiday cups come as Starbucks recently announced it will soon do away with extra charges for non-dairy milk and implement efforts to create "fewer, better," menu offerings, in hopes of bringing consistency to each drink and lower the amount of time it takes to make each drinks, since baristas will have fewer recipes to remember.
The coffee chain also announced the end of its controversial olive oil-infused beverages.
“I made a commitment that we’d get back to Starbucks, focusing on what has always set Starbucks apart – a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas,” Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement.
Last month, Starbucks announced new "Wicked"-themed beverages. The limited-time drinks are inspired by the film’s main characters, Glinda (the Good Witch of the South) and Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West).