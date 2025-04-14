Starbucks will "evolve" its dress code for baristas beginning next month centered around a clothing item the coffee chain says "has always been a special part of what makes us unique."

"Since 1987, the green apron has been the symbol for Starbucks Coffee Company, representing the hundreds of thousands of retail partners in North America who connect with customers every day," Starbucks wrote in a statement posted Monday to its website.

Starting May 12, Starbucks workers' dress code in all stores will "focus on simplified color options that allow our iconic green apron to shine."

The "more defined color palette" baristas will be expected to follow includes "any solid black short and long-sleeved crewneck, collared, or button-up shirts and any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms," according to Starbucks. The chain said it also will create a new line of company branded T-shirts and offer two for free to workers.

"By updating our dress code," Starbucks said, "we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers."

Starbucks has made multiple updates and changes in recent months to keep its flagging customer base strong, including the return of free refills in-store, a reversal to its open-door policy and limitations to app ordering.

Starbucks' new chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol, has said he wants to rejuvenate the community coffeehouse feeling Starbucks used to have.

That sentiment is echoed in the dress code changes.

"As we continue working to create a warm, welcoming environment that invites customers in, showcases our great coffee, and provides a comfortable place to sit and stay, our green apron partners have played a big role in bringing it all to life – from writing on cups to free refills and the coffeehouse experience."