Starbucks launches new botanical-inspired drinks, food as part of 2025 spring menu

Spring has sprung at Starbucks.

The coffee giant's new spring menu hit stores Tuesday, with several new drink and food items, returning favorites and "botanical-inspired" beverages at Starbucks Reserve Roastery stores.

According to an announcement, available at all participating Starbucks stores this spring will be a new Iced Cherry Chai drink, with cinnamon-infused black tea, clove and other spices combined with milk and ice, with cherry cream cold foam and cherry crunch on top.

Also new to Starbucks menus this spring will be a Jalapeno Chicken Pocket, with "diced chicken, charred poblanos, green jalapeños, three-chile-pepper cheese and jalapeño cream cheese, wrapped in a toasted chile lavash flatbread," Starbucks said.

Drinks returning to Starbucks menus for spring are an assortment of lavender beverages, including the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, the Iced Lavender Latte, the Lavender Crème Frappuccino and Lavender Cream Cold Foam.

On menus at select Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations, including in Chicago, New York and Seattle, "botanical-inspired beverages" are available, including the new Starbucks Reserve Iced Ube Coconut Latte, Lavender Matcha Malt, Sakura Float and the color-changing Citrus Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Tasting Journey, where "customers can pour and mix Butterfly Pea Flower tea and citrus cold foam with lemonade for a beautiful beverage metamorphosis."

Several "mixology" drinks will also be on Roastery menus, including a Lavender Matcha Margarita, Sakura Blossom Negroni and a Butterfly Tea Spritz drink that changes colors.

Starbucks Reserve stores will also have floral-inspired food treats, including a matcha green-tea infused swirl cake, fig walnut ricotta toast, lavender blueberry donut and a rose pistachio twice-based cornetto.

More information about Starbucks spring menus can be found here.