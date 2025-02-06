Starbucks is giving away free coffee next week. Here's how to get some

While many may be dreading that day-after-the-Super-Bowl exhaustion, Starbucks is looking to bring some relief.

This year’s Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is projected to be the most-watched Super Bowl ever, topping the record-breaking 123 million average viewers last year. With so many partaking in the festivities surrounding the big game, Starbucks just revealed it will ease the aftermath of the Super Bowl by giving out free coffees the next day.

In an official release, Starbucks said, “With the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 9, many Americans will spend the day going big – which may lead to a long Monday."

"That’s why on Monday, Feb. 10, your post-game day coffee is on us," the coffee giant said.

The announcement follows another change implemented across Starbucks locations just last week – free refills on hot brewed or iced coffee. However, only customers who enjoy their drink in the café are entitled for refills.

Unfortunately for some, this new post-Super Bowl giveaway has a similar catch: only Starbucks Rewards members are entitled to a free coffee. Additionally, the offer excludes Starbucks’ popular Nitro Cold Brew, Cold Brew, and Starbucks Reserve coffee.

Signing up for Starbucks Rewards is free, but those who want a free Monday coffee must do so before 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 9 to receive the in-app coupon.

Thankfully, Starbucks itself says those who sign up on Feb. 10 can still grab a free coffee if they just talk to a barista in-store.