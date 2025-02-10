Starbucks free coffee Monday: How to get a free tall coffee today

First comes Super Bowl Sunday, then comes free coffee Monday.

Starbucks is offering free tall hot or iced coffees all day Monday, Feb. 10, according to a press release. The offer comes after many may have "gone big" for the big game Sunday, the coffee giant said, with the Philadelphia Eagles crushing the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX.

"That’s why on Monday, Feb. 10, your post-game day coffee is on us," Starbucks said.

The offer for a free, tall (12 fl. oz.) hot or brewed ice coffee is good at all Starbucks stores in the U.S. is good anytime Monday, but there's a catch: It's only for customers who are Starbucks Rewards members.

"If you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, apply the Starbucks Monday coupon in the Starbucks app prior to placing your order when using the order ahead feature in the app, or let your barista know you’re redeeming your Starbucks Monday coupon when ordering in the store or in the drive-thru," Starbucks said.

Those who are not Starbucks Rewards members but join on Feb. 10 can redeem the free coffee in-store only, Starbucks said. You can join the program here.

The offer is valid at all company-operated and participating licensed stores in the U.S.