Staple Chicago retailer to close Mag Mile location after over 2 decades

Popular outdoor retailer Orvis plans to close its only Chicago storefront located on the Magnificent Mile, according to Crain's.

The store, at 142 E. Ontario St., will close its doors July 24. Orvis currently has signs outside of the location advertising a "store closing sale."

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The company is known for selling outdoor apparel including fishing gear, activewear, home goods and even animal products.

“Due to the changing retail landscape on the Magnificent Mile, Orvis has made the difficult decision to close our Chicago location,” Orvis said in a statement according to Crain's. “We are grateful for the support of our associates, customers and the local community over the years.”

The decision comes as the iconic Chicago shopping strip has seen several stores come and go since the pandemic. While many have left, other new storefronts have popped up and caused lines down the block.

One of the newest additions to the Mag Mile was the Harry Potter Shop, which opened its doors April 10.

According to the CoStar Group, Orvis has been in the space for over 20 years. There are no other locations in the city itself, but there is one in North suburban Wilmette.

The property is owned by the American Osteopathic Association.