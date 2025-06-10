magnificent mile

Staple Chicago retailer to close Mag Mile location after over 2 decades

The company is known for selling outdoor apparel including fishing gear, activewear, home goods and even animal products.

By Grace Erwin

Mag Mile09
Junae Bennett

Popular outdoor retailer Orvis plans to close its only Chicago storefront located on the Magnificent Mile, according to Crain's.

The store, at 142 E. Ontario St., will close its doors July 24. Orvis currently has signs outside of the location advertising a "store closing sale."

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The company is known for selling outdoor apparel including fishing gear, activewear, home goods and even animal products.

“Due to the changing retail landscape on the Magnificent Mile, Orvis has made the difficult decision to close our Chicago location,” Orvis said in a statement according to Crain's. “We are grateful for the support of our associates, customers and the local community over the years.”

The decision comes as the iconic Chicago shopping strip has seen several stores come and go since the pandemic. While many have left, other new storefronts have popped up and caused lines down the block.

One of the newest additions to the Mag Mile was the Harry Potter Shop, which opened its doors April 10.

According to the CoStar Group, Orvis has been in the space for over 20 years. There are no other locations in the city itself, but there is one in North suburban Wilmette.

Local

Rogers Park 1 hour ago

Multiple dogs perish, person injured in Rogers Park fire

Movies 1 hour ago

AMC to start showing pre-movie commercials, making wait times even longer

The property is owned by the American Osteopathic Association.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

magnificent mile
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us