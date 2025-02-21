A young mother and an 11-year-old boy found stabbed multiple times roughly one hour apart in Chicago appear to be connected to the abduction of an 8-year-old child, who was the center of an Illinois Amber Alert overnight, police confirmed Friday.

According to Chicago authorities, all three cases, which unfolded in the same Chicago neighborhood just minutes apart, are believed to be related.

The tragic series of events began just before 7 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Eberhart, where authorities say a 33-year-old woman was found inside a home with multiple stab wounds. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities were then called just after 8 p.m. to the 200 block of West 66th Street, where firefighters were treating an 11-year-old, who had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest. The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Around 1:30 a.m., an Illinois Amber Alert was issued for an 8-year-old boy, who was last seen around 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of South Eberhart.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, authorities said the child had been located in the 8200 block of South Damen. The 8-year-old was also taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, but police said both boys' conditions had "stabilized" by later Friday morning.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the woman killed as Teone Jones, of Chicago. Jones' mother said Jones was the mother of both the 8-year-old and the 11-year-old boys.

A person of interest is in custody in connection with all three incidents was taken into custody hours later.

Chicago police confirmed Friday that a "person of interest" was "in the custody of an external agency" in connection with the case.

According to a spokesperson for Indiana State Police, the person of interest, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken into custody on Interstate 65 near the Crown Point exit. The Lake County, Indiana, sheriff's office was leading the investigation, but Indiana State Police said they were assisting in the case.

Check back for more on this developing story.