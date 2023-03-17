In Honor of St. Patrick's Day, Re-Watch a Time Lapse of the Chicago River Dyed Green

The river may no longer be dyed green, but St. Patrick's Day in Chicago is officially here.

Last week, the Chicago plumbers union carried on their decades-long tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green using a mysterious recipe that may or may not require the help of some lucky Leprechauns.

According to officials the river only remains green for several hours. But you can relive the transformation in the time-lapse above.

If you are still hoping to get into the St. Patrick's Day spirit this chilly weekend, the family-friendly "Shake Your Shamrock" event in Norwood is slated for Saturday.

