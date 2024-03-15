St. Patrick's Day 2024: Guinness Chicago brewery events, parades and more

Whether it's green beer you're looking for -- or the entire Chicago River dyed green, St. Patrick's Day in Chicago has plenty to offer.

Here's a look at some of the events taking place this weekend.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery, which opened in 2023, is celebrating its first St. Patrick’s Day for an entire week.

The celebration will kick off on March 13 and will last through St. Patrick's Day itself, with nine sessions spread across five days. The brewery will be hosting indoor and outdoor celebration opportunities with live music, a menu with holiday specialties and a holiday-themed retail shop. If that's not enough, a Chicago Block Party will take place on the weekend of March 16 and 17, according to a news release.

In addition to the events throughout the month, the brewery will make a $30,000 donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Ticket information can be found on the brewery's website.

The Magical Irish Pop-Up Bar

Wrigleyville is where you can go to experience the most over-the-top pop-up bar for St. Patrick’s Day.

Located at 3505 N. Clark St., Wrigleyville’s Charmed Bar, otherwise known as The Magical Irish Pop-Up, will be covered in rainbows, green shamrocks and more to celebrate the holiday.

Guests can expect photo-ops, themed drinks and a food menu.

Chicago River Dyeing

On Saturday, March 16, one of the nation's most popular St. Patrick's Day traditions will return - the dyeing of the Chicago River. If you're interested in seeing it happen, you'll want to head to State and Columbus at 10 a.m.

Boats will spread the dye throughout the water until the river is completely green.

If you can't stop by for the river dyeing - you'll still have a chance to see it dyed green. The color will last for at least a month.

Parades

The South Side Irish Parade, the largest community-based St. Patrick’s Day Parade outside of Dublin, Ireland, will commence at noon on Sunday, March 17. The parade will begin at 103rd and Western Avenue and go all the way to 115th and Western, according to its website.

While it might be one of the most popular, it's not the only one taking place.

The Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade will kick off at 12:15 p.m. on March 16 near Columbus, Balbo and Monroe drives.

St. Patrick’s Day neighborhood events

The Irish American Heritage Center will host a concert from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 16 on the northwest side of Chicago.

The Old St. Patrick’s Church in the West Loop will be hosting a Shamrock’n the Block with a pop-up Irish pub, live entertainment, food, a raffle and a heated tent beer garden.