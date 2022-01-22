St. Charles Public Library Closes After Staff Threatened Over Mask Policy: Report

The St. Charles Public Library has temporarily closed to in-person visits after staff allegedly received threats regarding the library's mask policy, according to the Kane County Chronicle.

In a message posted to its website, the library said that it is currently closed to in-person visits "due to the heightened threat of health and safety," but didn't provide additional details regarding the closure.

Edith Craig, library director, told the Chronicle that staff received both threatening emails and phone calls, and the library was working with police to put safety measures in place before reopening.

Under Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide mask order, those age 2 years old and above are required to wear face coverings at public indoor spaces.

Residents are encouraged to use the library's virtual services and drive-thru during the temporary closure.