St. Charles

St. Charles House Fire Caused $150,000 in Damages, Officials Say

A blaze burned inside of an unoccupied St. Charles residence Thursday evening, causing an estimated $150,000 in damages, officials said.

The St. Charles Fire Department arrived at around 11 p.m. to 4 Highgate Ct. and found a "heavy" fire, according to battalion chief Anthony Centimano.

Officials said the fire took approximately 40 minutes to control.

The flames caused damage to the building's structure and contents, according to Centimano. After the incident, officials rendered the home uninhabitable.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one was injured, officials said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This article tagged under:

St. Charlesfirehouse fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us