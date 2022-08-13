St. Charles House Fire Caused $150,000 in Damages, Officials Say

A blaze burned inside of an unoccupied St. Charles residence Thursday evening, causing an estimated $150,000 in damages, officials said.

The St. Charles Fire Department arrived at around 11 p.m. to 4 Highgate Ct. and found a "heavy" fire, according to battalion chief Anthony Centimano.

Officials said the fire took approximately 40 minutes to control.

The flames caused damage to the building's structure and contents, according to Centimano. After the incident, officials rendered the home uninhabitable.

No one was injured, officials said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.