St. Charles Firefighters Putting Out Hot Spots After Vacant Resort Fire

One day after a massive fire broke out at a vacant resort in St. Charles, fire crews remained on scene extinguishing the remaining hot spots, according to authorities.

The fire was initially reported at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday at the vacant Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St.

Multiple videos on social media showed flames pouring from at least one building and smoke billowing into the sky. Some people reported seeing smoke from several miles away. The Pheasant Run Resort served the suburban community for decades, but closed in 2020 after an attempt to auction it off failed, according to the Kane County Chronicle.

In an update Sunday evening, the village of St. Charles said two units from the fire department were still on scene and were working to extinguish hot spots. The firefighters were likely to remain on scene throughout the night, officials stated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

All lanes of nearby streets remained opened Sunday evening, but city officials have asked residents to continue to avoid the area and not stop at the scene.