St.Brown Brothers Only Two Players With 30+ Yard Rush, Reception

The only two players in the NFL to have a 30-plus yard rush and reception this season are Chicago Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and his brother Amon-Ra of the Detroit Lions.

When speaking about overall stats, Amon-Ra has the edge over his brother through three weeks. He has 23 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns. He's been the dark horse receiver of this season so far.

As for Equanimeous, he has four catches for 77 yards and one touchdown. The Bears maintain one of the more inactive passing games amongst the rest of the NFL this season, making for some confusing passing statistics. They rank last in the NFL for passing attempts, completions and yards.

Nonetheless, the Bears hold a better record (2-1) than the Lions this season (1-2), which bodes well for Equanimeous making some extra cash. Before the season, the two St. Brown brothers bet each other $1,000 that their team would come away with the better record this season. After three weeks, Equanimeous is winning the bet.

The brothers won't square off until Week 10 of the season. But, the two are intriguing storylines to follow as football season continues.

