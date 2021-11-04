‘Squid Game'-Inspired Pop-up Bar Comes to Chicago at Replay Lincoln Park

Replay Lincoln Park, a bar located on Chicago's North Side at 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., just announced its latest pop-up installment, Squid Arcade, which pays homage to the South Korean drama and popular Netflix series "Squid Game."

The games will begin Friday and run through Nov. 28. Replay's 'Squid Arcade' will feature childhood-inspired games, weekly karaoke and K-pop DJ sets, along with featured cocktails like the Red Light and Green Light shots and more.

The weekly competitions also include Dalgona Cookie Cutting, Red Light/Green Light and Marbles, where participants have the opportunity to guess how many marbles are in Replay’s Pig Jar, with the winner earning $583855.00 WON, or $500 in cash.

Fans will get the opportunity to reuse their Halloween costumes for one more night on Nov. 13 for the Squid Game costume celebration.

“The popularity of this show right now is insane, so we wanted to pay tribute and continue the hype with a pop up inspired by the games for Chicagoans to immerse themselves in,” said Mark Kwiatkowski, owner of Replay Lincoln Park.

The Squid Arcade-inspired pop-up is for those ages 21 and older and reservations are free. According to Replay, COVID-19 restrictions will be practiced and protocols will be strictly observed to ensure the safety of patrons and employees.