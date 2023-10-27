After carving pumpkins and sitting them on the porch leading up to Halloween, some may be wondering about the best method to dispose the seasonal squash.

Residents can toss, destroy, roll or simply drop off pumpkins to be composted at the 2023 Pumpkin Smash events occurring throughout the Chicago area the weekend after Halloween.

On Nov. 4 and 5, over 60 sites in the Chicago area will be hosting Pumpkin Smash events, an annual tradition bringing people of all ages together to celebrate the end of the Halloween season by preparing pumpkins to be composted and recycled in a fun way.

The event diverts pumpkins from landfills in an effort to save the amount of waste as residents begin to dispose of Halloween decorations.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

To prepare for smashing, attendees must remove non-biodegradable materials like candles, plastic stickers and yarn from pumpkins in advance. This avoids the contamination of organic materials that can disrupt the process of composting.

Most Pumpkin Smashes will begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon, but be sure to take a look at your specific neighborhood on this map because times vary.