Square Roots Streets Festival Returns to Lincoln Square This Weekend

The 10th annual Square Roots Street Festival is back in person this weekend in Lincoln Square after a three year hiatus because of the pandemic.

It will showcase over 12 breweries featuring 40 different craft beers from all over the Lincoln Square and the Chicagoland region along with dozens of bands, vendors, favorite local restaurants and breweries.

Executive Director of the Lincoln Square/Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce Rudy Flores said this is an important opportunity to support local businesses and local entertainment.

"Come experience what's local about Chicago and what makes our neighborhood so great," said Flores.

The fest is hosted by the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce and the Old Town School of Folk Music. It starts Friday evening from 5-10 p.m., and runs from noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Dan Hagen, owner of the Dove Tail Brewery, said that the pandemic affected them, but they are optimistic about the future and encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the variety of beers they are featuring.

"The pandemic put us and all the other breweries that are participating in this fest at great risk, and luckily, we've managed to survive this far and we're just super happy to be out and doing street fests again," said Hagen.

There is a suggested donation of $10 per person or $20 per family and all proceeds will benefit small business workshops through Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce and fund Old Town School of Fold Music scholarship programs and free community programming.

For the most up-to-date festival line-up along with all the latest information for the festival’s beer and music line-ups, click here.