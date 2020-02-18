Springfield Ranks in Middle of the Pack of Best State Capitals to Live In, Ranking Says

In a new ranking of the best state capitals in the United States, Springfield, Illinois is right in the middle of the pack.

According to the data compiled by the finance website WalletHub, Springfield ranks as the 25th-best state capital to live in. Illinois’ capital ranks third in terms of affordable housing among the 50 state capitals, but is fifth-lowest in percentage of “millennial newcomers,” and is eighth-lowest in quality of life, according to the data compiled by the website.

The 50 state capitals were ranked based on several factors, including affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health care, as well as overall quality of life.

Madison, Wisconsin ranked third on the list, while Indianapolis, Indiana checked in at number 37.

Austin, Texas won the honors as the best state capital to live in, followed by Raleigh, Madison, Denver, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Trenton, New Jersey was named as the worst state capital to live in, followed by Charleston, WV, Carson City, NV, Baton Rouge, LA, and Hartford, CT.