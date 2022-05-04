Spring Warm-Up: Temps in the Mid-80s Expected Next Week for Chicago

After weeks of cold weather and cloudy skies, a big warm-up is on the horizon for the Chicago area.

Though Chicago will likely stay in the mid-to-upper 50s through Saturday, the area should warm up to a high of 67 degrees on Sunday for Mother's Day, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

On Monday, temperatures could hit 80 and Tuesday highs are expected to be in the mid-80s. Both days will likely be partly cloudy with minimal chance for rain.

Next week, the area should stay in the mid-to-upper 70s from Wednesday through Friday, according to the latest forecast models, and remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

WARMER NEXT WEEK! The 6-10 day temp outlook (May 9-13) shows above average temps for next week… I can confirm with our 10 day forecast! A few 80 degree days!!@nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/yPJdoOMNjT — Alicia Roman (@AliciaRomanNBC) May 4, 2022

Before the summer-like weather moves in though, Chicagoans will have to deal with some rainy, chilly days.

This week, Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy with showers developing in the mid to late morning, and staying scattered through the afternoon hours. The rain and clouds will likely continue Friday before the sun appears again on Saturday.