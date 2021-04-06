As more spring flowers come into bloom, a tulip festival at Richardson Farm in Spring Grove is set to open this April.

Showcasing over 300,000 bulbs of 30 different varieties, Richardson Tulip Festival typically runs mid-April to mid-May depending whether or not the flowers are in full bloom.

Based on a Facebook post from the Spring Grove farm, the festival will likely run from April 17 through May 9, depending on weather patterns over the next week.

Approximately 230,000 tulips are placed in colorful blocks designed for photographs, while 70,000 are mixed colors located in a "pick-your-own area," according to the farm's website. Each guest will receive one free tulip with each ticket purchased.

For a weekday, tickets cost $12 and $15 for Saturday or Sunday. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Dogs are welcome at the tulip festival, according to the website, as long as the they are on a leash and play well with others.

Guests are also able to shop; have a wine tasting and enjoy donuts, popcorn and kettle corn at the gift shop down the road from the tulip fields.