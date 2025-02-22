Spring training: How to watch Saturday's Cubs-White Sox game

With the first pitch of the MLB regular season under one month away, spring training is officially underway in Arizona and Florida, with Chicago's teams preparing for their first meeting of the season.

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox will face each other Saturday afternoon in the latter's first spring training game, with the game being played at the Cubs' spring training home of Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

First pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. CST, with the game available to watch exclusively on Marquee Sports Network. There will be no Cubs radio broadcast of the game.

Similarly, while White Sox TV partner Chicago Sports Network will not air Saturday's game, the radio broadcast of the game can be heard on ESPN Chicago radio.

Saturday's game marks the first of two meetings between the Cubs and White Sox this spring, with the White Sox slated to host the Cubs on Friday, March 7.

That game will air exclusively on Chicago Sports Network, with radio broadcasts from both 670 The Score and ESPN Chicago.

Here are the full spring training broadcast schedules for the Cubs and White Sox.