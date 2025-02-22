Cubs Spring Training

Spring training: How to watch Saturday's Cubs-White Sox game

By NBC Chicago Staff

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: James Triantos #95 of the Chicago Cubs turns a double play over Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch on February 20, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

With the first pitch of the MLB regular season under one month away, spring training is officially underway in Arizona and Florida, with Chicago's teams preparing for their first meeting of the season.

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox will face each other Saturday afternoon in the latter's first spring training game, with the game being played at the Cubs' spring training home of Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

First pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. CST, with the game available to watch exclusively on Marquee Sports Network. There will be no Cubs radio broadcast of the game.

Similarly, while White Sox TV partner Chicago Sports Network will not air Saturday's game, the radio broadcast of the game can be heard on ESPN Chicago radio.

Saturday's game marks the first of two meetings between the Cubs and White Sox this spring, with the White Sox slated to host the Cubs on Friday, March 7.

That game will air exclusively on Chicago Sports Network, with radio broadcasts from both 670 The Score and ESPN Chicago.

Here are the full spring training broadcast schedules for the Cubs and White Sox.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Cubs Spring Training
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us