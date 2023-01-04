Spring-Like Weather in January? Chicago to See More Drizzle and Fog, But Snow Showers on the Way

When it comes to Chicago weather, January 2023 appears to be off to a spring-like start.

While Christmastime brought a winter storm of bone-chilling wind chills, iced-over roads and blizzard like conditions, 2022 came to a close with melting snow and above-average temperatures. And while highs in the 40s and 50s continued on New Year's Day and into the early part of the week, Tuesday also brought dense fog, thunder, heavy rain, hail, and even a confirmed tornado downstate, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

While the weather pattern may not be what residents were expecting January in Chicago to be like, it's no surprise for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which in October predicted "wetter-than-average" winter conditions for the Great Lakes region.

When it's cold enough, that precipitation turns into snow. But with temperatures again above average Wednesday -- with a high of 38 degrees -- much of the morning is expected to remain dry, foggy and cloudy.

Wednesday afternoon into Thursday however, temperatures are expected to fall, and an old friend of Chicago's forecast is expected to make return -- and we're not just talking about snow.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, who welcomed baby girl Valentina in August, pockets of drizzle are expected to turn to light snow in some areas, with cloudy skies and scattered snow showers into the evening hours.

Forecast models show light, scattered snow showers will continue to develop Thursday across the Chicago area with minor accumulations, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s.

As the weekend approaches, Friday is expected to be dry but cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid-to-low 30s. Saturday is the Chicago area's next chance for snow, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with highs in the upper 30s.