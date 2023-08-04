Business

Spring Hill Mall parking lot to become outdoor entertainment space

According to the board's agenda, Container Collective Social hopes to use the space for outdoor movies, concerts and possibly "the projection of sporting events on a large screen," including things like Cubs or Bears games during the late summer and fall

Container Collective Social/Handout

With the future of Spring Hill Mall still uncertain, new plans are in the works to create an outdoor entertainment area in the parking lot outside of one of the suburban mall's now-shuttered stores.

The Daily Herald reports that outside what was once Carson Pirie Scott, a company called Container Collective Social plans to convert 60,000 square feet of parking spaces into small shops, a bar and entertainment areas -- all using shipping containers. The space will feature things like food trucks, a stage, a screen for concerts and movies and more, with plans to begin hosting events by the end of the month.

The publication noted that Carpentersville trustees approved a liquor license for the company Tuesday.

According to the board's agenda, Container Collective Social hopes to use the space for outdoor movies, concerts and possibly "the projection of sporting events on a large screen," including things like Cubs or Bears games during the late summer and fall.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The company signed an agreement to lease the parking lot space through October 2023, but whether or not it could return for future summers remains unclear.

The Daily Herald reports West Dundee, which holds part of the mall, is in talks to buy several stores from the mall's owner. Portions of the mall, however, land in Carpentersville.

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us