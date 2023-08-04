With the future of Spring Hill Mall still uncertain, new plans are in the works to create an outdoor entertainment area in the parking lot outside of one of the suburban mall's now-shuttered stores.

The Daily Herald reports that outside what was once Carson Pirie Scott, a company called Container Collective Social plans to convert 60,000 square feet of parking spaces into small shops, a bar and entertainment areas -- all using shipping containers. The space will feature things like food trucks, a stage, a screen for concerts and movies and more, with plans to begin hosting events by the end of the month.

The publication noted that Carpentersville trustees approved a liquor license for the company Tuesday.

According to the board's agenda, Container Collective Social hopes to use the space for outdoor movies, concerts and possibly "the projection of sporting events on a large screen," including things like Cubs or Bears games during the late summer and fall.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The company signed an agreement to lease the parking lot space through October 2023, but whether or not it could return for future summers remains unclear.

The Daily Herald reports West Dundee, which holds part of the mall, is in talks to buy several stores from the mall's owner. Portions of the mall, however, land in Carpentersville.