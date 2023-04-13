Spring Bridge Lifts to Begin in Downtown Chicago Saturday, Last Through Mid-June

With record-setting temperatures in the Chicago area on Thursday, the evidence is in the air that seasons are finally changing.

For those who live or work in downtown Chicago, that also means the start of the annual spring bridge lifts, allowing recreational sailboats to move from boat storage to harbors on Lake Michigan.

The bridge lifts will begin this Saturday, and will affect bridges from South Ashland Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Each bridge lift takes eight to 12 minutes, with the 27 bridge lifts scheduled to take place sequentially.

The lifts operate on a twice-weekly schedule, occurring on both Saturday and Wednesday mornings, with bridge lifts beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Below is a list of when bridge lifts will be taking place this spring: