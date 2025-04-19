Spring bridge lifts to begin across Chicago this weekend

The Chicago area was treated to summer-like temperatures Friday, and although a big cooldown is expected to take over the region this weekend, warmer days are not too far away.

With summer approaching, boats around the city will soon be moved through the Chicago River out to Lake Michigan, necessitating the temporary lifting of over two dozen bridges in Chicago.

The bridges are raised each spring and fall on a twice-weekly schedule on bridges from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue to accommodate "boat runs" to and from storage yards.

Typically, bridges are raised one at a time in a process that takes roughly eight-to-12 minutes.

Bridge lifts are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with lifts beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.

When a bridge is lifted, traffic is temporarily halted, with drivers able to seek an alternate route or wait until the process is complete.

Below are the dates of bridge lifts for this spring:

Saturday, April 19

Wednesday, April 23

Saturday, April 26

Wednesday, April 30

Saturday, May 3

Wednesday, May 7

Saturday, May 10

Wednesday, May 14

Saturday, May 17

Wednesday, May 21

Wednesday, May 28

Saturday, May 31

Wednesday, June 4

Saturday, June 7

Wednesday, June 11

Saturday, June 14

Wednesday, June 18

Saturday, June 21

Wednesday, June 25