Spring bridge lifts to begin across Chicago this weekend

The Chicago area was treated to summer-like temperatures Friday, and although a big cooldown is expected to take over the region this weekend, warmer days are not too far away.
With summer approaching, boats around the city will soon be moved through the Chicago River out to Lake Michigan, necessitating the temporary lifting of over two dozen bridges in Chicago.
The bridges are raised each spring and fall on a twice-weekly schedule on bridges from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue to accommodate "boat runs" to and from storage yards.
Typically, bridges are raised one at a time in a process that takes roughly eight-to-12 minutes.
Bridge lifts are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with lifts beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.
When a bridge is lifted, traffic is temporarily halted, with drivers able to seek an alternate route or wait until the process is complete.
Below are the dates of bridge lifts for this spring:
- Saturday, April 19
- Wednesday, April 23
- Saturday, April 26
- Wednesday, April 30
- Saturday, May 3
- Wednesday, May 7
- Saturday, May 10
- Wednesday, May 14
- Saturday, May 17
- Wednesday, May 21
- Wednesday, May 28
- Saturday, May 31
- Wednesday, June 4
- Saturday, June 7
- Wednesday, June 11
- Saturday, June 14
- Wednesday, June 18
- Saturday, June 21
- Wednesday, June 25
