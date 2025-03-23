Museums

As spring break arrives for CPS students, here's when you can visit museums for free

Museums are offering multiple free days in the coming month

Spring break has officially arrived for Chicago Public Schools students, with museums around the city offering free days in the coming week as students get some time off school.

From the Art Institute of Chicago to the Adler Planetarium, several iconic institutions are giving students the chance to experience their offerings free of charge next week.

Here’s what to know.

Art Institute of Chicago

Children under the age of 14 are always offered free admission to the Art Institute, according to its website. A donation has also made museum admission free for children age 14-to-17.

More information can be found here.

Adler Planetarium

Illinois residents can visit the planetarium free of charge on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All tickets must be purchased online in advance, and proof of residency will be required at checkout, according to officials. More information can be found on the planetarium’s website.

Chicago History Museum

Illinois residents can get into the museum free of charge on March 27, according to the museum’s website.

Tickets can be obtained in advance via the museum’s website.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

The museum offers free admission on Wednesdays, but does require preregistration to obtain tickets, according to the museum’s website. Illinois public school students in grades K-12 always get free admission, museum officials say.

Field Museum

Admission for Illinois residents is free at the museum on Wednesdays, including March 26.

More information can be found on the museum’s website.

Museum of Contemporary Art – Chicago

Admission to the museum is free for Illinois residents on Tuesdays between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the website.

More information can be found here.

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Free admission is offered to Illinois residents on Thursdays, though a $10 donation is suggested for visitors.

Tickets can be reserved in advance via the museum’s website.

Shedd Aquarium

The aquarium will offer free admission from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 25.

Online ticket reservations are strongly encouraged, and can be found on the aquarium’s website.

Museums that always offer free admission:

