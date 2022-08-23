Spotted Lanternfly: What to Know About the Invasive Species, and Why You Should Kill Any You See

An invasive insect species that targets fruit trees and other plants is slowly making its way toward Illinois, and if you were to see one, experts have one piece of advice.

Destroy it, and report it.

The spotted lanternfly, which originally hails from areas outside of North America, has been making plenty of headlines of late as it continues to move its territory across the United States, according to Dr. Doug Taron, the chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

“We’re trying to slow down and prevent the spread of them into larger parts of North America,” he said.

The spotted lanternfly is a federally-regulated invasive pest, with experts warning that the bug can target many different plants, including fruit trees.

Apples, peaches, cherries, grapes and other types of trees have all been targeted by the insect, which has been found in numerous locations, including Indiana.

Taron says that the insect can adapt to urban areas, and even though it is unable to fly long distances, it is an incredibly-skilled hitchhiker.

“They’re adapted to urban areas, and unfortunately we’ll be seeing them in Illinois within the next couple of years.”

The insect is distinguished by its gray and red color pattern, with colorful, speckled wings.

Plants infested by the insect can start to ooze and exude a fermented odor, and tend to produce a buildup of sticky fluid, according to experts.

Taron says that there are two things that Illinois and Indiana residents should do if they spot the insect.

“If you see a lanternfly, do two things: squish it, and report it to the Department of Agriculture,” he said.

Residents who spot the insect are advised to send a photo to lanternfly@illinois.edu, and to contact the Department of Agriculture at 815-787-5476.