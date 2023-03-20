Spotted Lanternfly Season to Begin Earlier in the Mid-Atlantic, But What About the Midwest?

A warmer than usual winter means some not so good news for the Mid-Atlantic, specifically the region's vegetation.

Spotted lanternfly season is quickly approaching that region, with some experts warning it could be the worst yet, according to KYW in Philadelphia. A federally-regulated invasive pest, the spotted lanternfly originally hails from outside of North America and targets many different plants, including fruit trees.

Cold weather usually kills some of the lanternfly eggs - but conditions were likely too warm this year.

While the Mid-Atlantic could see full-grown lanternflies in the coming weeks, perhaps as soon as the beginning of May, will that be the case in the Midwest?

It's too soon to tell, according to one expert. Spotted lanternflies have only spread to the Midwest in the past few years, unlike Pennsylvania, which was the first U.S. state to see the pests in 2014.

While the species hasn't been detected in Illinois, it has been found in Indiana, Michigan and at least 10 other states.

"Given how recently spotted lantern flies arrived in the Midwest, it’s really not possible to say what an early or even a normal season would be here," said Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

Ken Johnson, extension educator in horiculture with the University of Illinois Extension, said if spotted lanterflies were to be in Illinois - they would probably hatch earlier than normal as Pheno forecasts are running several weeks ahead of normal.

The bug landed a spot atop Illinois' "Most Unwanted" invasive species list last year, with experts urging those who see the pest to squash it immediately and then report it. So if you happen to see one, you'll want to follow those same pieces of advice.

Despite its inability to fly long distances, the bug is a stealthy hitchhiker and is known to spread by laying eggs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The department also noted that the bug feasts on a range of fruit and ornamental trees, potentially causing dieback and disease to the crops it infects, such as apples, peaches, cherries, grapes, maple trees, pine trees and willow trees.

The insect is distinguished by its gray and red color pattern, with colorful, speckled wings.

Plants infested by the insect can start to ooze and exude a fermented odor, and tend to produce a buildup of sticky fluid, according to experts.

Illinois residents who spot the insect are advised to send a photo to lanternfly@illinois.edu, and to contact the Department of Agriculture at 815-787-5476.