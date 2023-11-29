Spotify Wrapped 2023 is out — here's how to find yours and what to expect

The moment Spotify listeners have been waiting for is here and your social media feeds will soon be flooded with top artist roundups galore, but if you're looking to find out what your most-played music was for the year, look no further.

Described as "the receipt that you’ll definitely want to keep," Spotify Wrapped offers listeners a look back at 2023 in music "from the song you secretly couldn’t stop streaming to the artists and podcasts you weren’t shy to shout your unwavering admiration for."

It aims to reveal the 2023 streaming habits that defined the year.

This year's Spotify Wrapped offers a new "personalized user experience" that includes new interactive features, such as a so-called "Me in 2023," according to the company. The feature can also be viewed on desktop for the first time this year.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped

To view your Spotify Wrapped on desktop, go to Spotify.com/Wrapped.

Otherwise, the feature can also be found in the streaming platform's app.

What's new and what features can you see?

New this year, the platform is offering up a "Me in 2023," which allows users to flip a card and reveal "a listening character" that describes their habits.

There's also a Sound Town feature, which will match users to a city based on their musical tastes, a feature that shows users their top five genres and artists, and a "Your Artist Messages," which gives listeners a message from one of their top artists.

An AI DJ feature will play users through their Wrapped content, but that feature will only be available for the first week of the launch.

"You can also invite friends to create a Blend with all of your top songs by tapping the 2023 Wrapped Top Songs filter to combine your favorites into one shared playlist," the company said.

Top music

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift is Spotify’s 2023 most-played artist. According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion streams since January 1. That means the pop powerhouse has dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetón star Bad Bunny, who held the coveted title for three years in a row beginning in 2020.

In Chicago, the most-streamed artists were Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen and Peso Pluma, according to Spotify.

The top songs were "Last Night" by Wallen, "Kill Bill" by SZA, "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus and "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" by Ice Spice and PinkPantheress.