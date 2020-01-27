Sporadic Mail Delivery Irking Suburban Residents

While most Americans take for granted that they will receive their mail on a daily basis, some residents and businesses in suburban Norridge say they are routinely going days without it.

“Just today we got an envelope postmarked Oct. 29. We received it today,” resident Diane Lindsay said. “We check the postage when it finally does come and its weeks and weeks old. I don’t know where it was sitting at.”

Lindsay is hardly alone. A slew of other residents, including the village’s mayor Dan Tannhauser, are dealing with the issue, as he says that Village Hall’s mail service has been sporadic for more than half a year.

“The village has been having problems for about eight months,” he said. “We are sending out water bills, and we are worried about things like W2’s and passport service.”

Tannhauser said that some days the village gets one piece of mail, and on others could get as many as 50, and that the problems they are experiencing are being felt by other residents as well.

Village officials say that when they went to the distribution center, they were told there were not enough people to work with the mail and not enough people to work overtime to clear backlogs.

“We believe they are just not staffed correctly for all the mail that happens,” Tannhauser said.

Village officials have contacted local and federal lawmakers about the issue, and NBC 5 contacted the United States Postal Service, but the agency did not respond to a request for comment.

With the issue still ongoing, village officials hope that an answer will be forthcoming.

“Some people are afraid to put their stuff in the mail. Something needs to be done,” Tannhauser said.