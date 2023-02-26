Spike Strips, PIT Maneuver Used to Apprehend Homicide Suspect, Kane County Authorities Say

Authorities in suburban Kane County say that they were able to help De Kalb police apprehend a suspect in a homicide that took place late Saturday night, using multiple spike strips and eventually a PIT maneuver to bring the pursuit to an end.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, De Kalb police had requested assistance in apprehending a suspect accused in a murder that had occurred just before midnight Sunday.

De Kalb police pursued that suspect onto eastbound Interstate 88, and four Kane County sheriff’s deputies joined that pursuit. One of the deputies deployed a spike strip near Farnsworth Avenue, and though the suspect’s vehicle hit the device, they continued to drive.

Deputies were able to catch back up to the vehicle at Naperville Road on the expressway, and again hit it with a spike strip. The vehicle continued driving, but began to slow down, according to police.

It was at that time that the pursuing officers attempted to box the vehicle in, but the suspect was able to evade that effort.

Spike strips were again deployed at Finley Road, and at that point a trooper was able to execute a PIT (precision immobilization technique) on the vehicle, spinning it into the concrete barrier on the highway near Highland, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody. No charges have yet been filed, and an investigation remains underway.