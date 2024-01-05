Spacious Olympia Fields mansion previously home to some of Chicago's biggest celebrities hits the market

A majestic mansion in the south suburbs of Chicago that has served as the home of several of Chicago's biggest names is hitting the market, giving a new owner the chance to live in a part of history.

The Olympia Fields mansion sports an impressive 19 rooms across two stories, with seven bedrooms and 9.75 bathrooms in the expansive home.

Originally built in 1997 by disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, the mansion fell into a state of disrepair before the late Rudolph Isley of the Isley Brothers and his wife Elaine brought the building back to life beginning in 2013.

With high ceilings throughout and prominent natural light, the mansion has the Olympia Fields Country Club in the backdrop, giving the home a picturesque setting.

The home is listed for $3,499,000, with a cost of $253,959.34 in total taxes.

The home also includes a gourmet kitchen with luxury appliances, though the home's highlight revolves around recreation.

The mansion boasts an indoor two-story pool hall, those inside are emerged in a jungle-themed grotto, waterfall, hot tub and two-story treehouse, adjacent to a full family room and bathroom, creating a year-round getaway with the home.

In addition to all of the amenities inside the home, the property includes a fully equipped fitness center with a lit private court for basketball, pickleball or tennis.

According to the realtor, the home "is designed to captivate the hearts of those who crave the epitome of opulence and privacy, where every detail tells a story, where privacy is paramount and provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life."

More information on the once-in-a-lifetime listing can be found here.