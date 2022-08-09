Sox On 35th's Post-2022 Draft Top 30 White Sox Prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "Sox On 35th's Post-2022 Draft Top 30 White Sox Prospects" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

With the 2022 MLB Draft completed, all draft picks signed, and the trade deadline passed, Sox On 35th is revisiting our mid-season prospect rankings.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The White Sox went pitcher-heavy this year in the draft, adding multiple high-upside arms to a minor league system that was lacking in that department. Overall, they drafted 12 pitchers (six in their first seven picks), six infielders, one outfielder, and one catcher. Their first three picks were all pitchers, all of which have the potential to be members of the White Sox rotation eventually. All three of those pitchers have been introduced to the White Sox' top prospect list, each of them cracking the top 11. On top of that, the Sox drafted two other prospects in this draft who have enough talent to be included in the back half of their top 30 prospects, making five new additions altogether.

Along with the new additions, there were some minor updates to the rankings, with several prospects having big months that have bumped up their prospect ranking a bit despite the added members to the list.

Overall, the White Sox have been able to put together a farm system that consists of quality high-end talent and more depth than it has seen in a couple of years. They have done an excellent job both drafting and signing talent in the international signing periods, and there is no doubt that their farm system as a whole is trending upwards.

New Additions

Noah Schultz, SP

The White Sox have a type when it comes to first-round pitchers: tall, lanky, and left-handed. Noah Schultz fits this profile perfectly, with a 6’9 frame and a unique three-quarters delivery that makes it difficult for batters to read the ball out of his hand. He keeps his delivery under better control than one would expect, and his fastball/slider combo is as good as anyone’s from this draft class. All his tools combined, he has true top-of-the-rotation potential.

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. Soak it all in, Noah Schultz! pic.twitter.com/nV0TCIDQEx — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 18, 2022





The 6-foot-9, 225-pound southpaw was up to 96 mph this spring and is the top-ranked player in the IL '22 class, slotted at No. 10 overall nationally. https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLBDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLBDraft, the Chicago White Sox selected Noah Schultz.The 6-foot-9, 225-pound southpaw was up to 96 mph this spring and is the top-ranked player in the IL '22 class, slotted at No. 10 overall nationally. pic.twitter.com/A1noKkEa8m — PBR Illinois (@PBRIllinois)

Peyton Pallette, SP

Peyton Pallette probably could have been drafted a round earlier if he didn’t miss his entire junior year from Tommy John surgery. While not a physically imposing presence on the mound at 6’1 180 lbs, Pallette possesses elite stuff that has garnered Walker Buehler comparisons from scouts. His fastball can touch 99 mph, and his curveball is even better with incredible spin and movement. His changeup is also at least usable at this stage. He has front-end-of-the-rotation potential as well.

Peyton Pallette, Filthy Curveball...and K Yell. 😷 pic.twitter.com/dEJRqUeP31 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 27, 2021

Peyton Pallette, Nasty Slider. 😨

A little tardy on that swing. pic.twitter.com/2SnTeZyE3Y — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 13, 2021

Jonathan Cannon, SP

While Cannon doesn’t possess the elite pitching arsenal that Schutz and Pallette have, he makes up for it with incredible command and an ability to pound the strike zone. He has a full pitching arsenal that consists of a fastball, cutter, slider, and changeup that he uses effectively, topping out at 96 with his heater. The best part of his game is his ability to limit baserunners, as he only averaged 1.4 BB/9 in his junior season. He has mid-rotation starter upside and has a chance to be the first player from this entire draft to be called up to the majors.





— Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) <a href="https://twitter.com/IvyFutures/status/1549061750678425601 https://twitter.com/TylerJennings24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TylerJennings24 pic.twitter.com/a94RFJ4qSq — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures)

Jordan Sprinkle, SS

Speed and defense are Jordan Sprinkle’s calling cards. He also hit very well in his sophomore season but struggled at the plate his junior year. This is what led to the White Sox being able to snag him in the 4th round. He might be the best defensive shortstop in this draft, with a desirable combination of range, instincts, and arm strength. He has shown more potential at the plate than his final collegiate season suggests, so there is upside with this pick. At worst, he has the potential to be a useful defensive replacement/pinch runner at the MLB level. But if he can regain his swing he can be even better than that.

Eric Adler, RP

Eric Adler has some of the best pure stuff in this draft, with high velocity and spin rates on his fastball, and above-average breaking pitches. He should have no problem missing bats as a relief pitcher; however, it is his control that holds him back. His unsightly 10.5 BB/9 rate won’t get it done at the professional level, but his stuff is so good that he still has a chance to overcome it. If he can, then he has high leverage (maybe even closer) potential.

Not sure there’s a pitcher in college baseball with better Stuff than Eric Adler, and I’m not sure how anybody hits him.



Has a 201 Stuff+ on the FF, and a 174 on the CV. He’s one of four pitchers with a 170 or higher Stuff+ on two pitches. pic.twitter.com/WjbMMflfNA — 📊 (@mason_mcrae) March 15, 2022

Take a look at the current ranking of the White Sox’ top 30 prospects by finishing this article on soxon35th.com.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.