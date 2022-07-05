Sox On 35th's Mid-Season Top 30 White Sox Prospects: Honorable Mentions

Mid-Season Top 30 White Sox Prospects: Honorable mentions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As we close in on the halfway point of the season, we take a look at the farm system of the Chicago White Sox, who came into the season widely regarded as having one the worst collection of prospects in the league. While this was due to a plethora of recent prospect graduations after a multi-year rebuild, they still had work to do in terms of replenishing their minor league system.

This season, the White Sox have seen an unexpected amount of success, which stems from their 2021 draft class and recent international signings beginning to realize their potential. Because of this, the White Sox farm system as a whole is on the rise. It may not be considered one of the tops in the league, but it does provide plenty of upside. Whether they use that upside as future MLB contributors or as trade bait to replenish the current roster, the recent breakouts of several prospects leave the White Sox with options.

First up, we will dive into a group of prospects who didn't crack our Sox On 35th top 30 list but deserve to be mentioned as prospects on the rise.

Jonathan Stiever SP

It doesn’t seem long ago that Jonathan Stiever was arguably the best pitching prospect in the White Sox organization. Unfortunately, injuries seem to have derailed his path to the White Sox rotation. A lat injury ended his season before it even began, so let’s hope he can make a full recovery and get back on track in 2023.

Jonathan Stiever recorded his first career strikeout and retired the last nine batters he faced in his major-league debut. pic.twitter.com/SdS423io7L — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 14, 2020

Right hander Jonathan Stiever is âbuilding backâ after lat surgery according to Chris Getz on @670TheScore but no timetable for return was given. #WhiteSox — James Fox (@JamesFox917) July 2, 2022

Duke Ellis OF

Signed as a minor league free agent in 2020, Duke Ellis has been a pleasant surprise at the plate for High A Winston-Salem. He has kept his batting average over .300 with seven home runs and even has added 29 stolen bases. He might be too advanced for his current minor league level, so testing him with a promotion could be in the cards this season.

Duke Ellis just misses a HR twice on the same hit.Power and Speed. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Hh7LHohLPJ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 21, 2022

DUKE ELLIS STOLE HOME! WE REPEAT, DUKE ELLIS STOLE HOME!



Dash lead by 2 heading into the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/O0RWsSbK9f — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) May 22, 2022

Victor Quezada 3B

Victor Quezada has some of the more eye-popping tools in the lower levels of this farm system. A 19-year-old 3B from the Dominican Republic, Quezada finished his first season in the Dominican Summer League with six home runs, 14 stolen bases, and a .789 OPS. The power has been on full display during the start of the Arizona Complex League this year, as he has already hit four home runs despite only appearing in nine games so far. His astronomical strikeout rate of 57.1% is alarming, but it really can’t get any worse and is likely to get better, and he still carries a .899 OPS despite his strikeout struggles. If he can work on the swing and miss in his game, he has the tools to be a stud.

The White Sox love targeting power bats on the international market.



The latest prospect to fit the bill?



Dominican infielder Victor Quezada.



2020-21 signing preview: https://t.co/tHwNmRSi4f pic.twitter.com/MSqNB62Qxa — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 14, 2020

Listed as a SS, Victor Quezada is destined for 3B sooner rather than later. Quezada is physically mature with plus raw power that can make an immediate impression similar to Benyamin Baileyâs breakout rookie campaign. ð©ð´ pic.twitter.com/3aX5fHFQXk — Tyler J. Spicer (@tylerjspicer) January 26, 2021

Dario Borrero 1B/OF

Although it is surprising that he is yet to hit a professional home run, the 6’5 200 lb Dario Borrero has plenty of raw power to think that it's only a matter of time. In the meantime, his bat-to-ball skills have exceeded expectations at only 18 years old, and he has been able to limit his strikeouts. Once he learns to tap into his power, he could be one who shoots up the rankings as a slugging 1B/corner outfielder.

Out in Arizona, 18-year-old Dominican third baseman Victor Quezada has played just five games with three homers already and a slash line of .294/.400/.882. The 6-5 190 pound Dario Borrero has posted a 138 wRC+ early on while hitting .395/.422/.442. #WhiteSox — James Fox (@JamesFox917) June 25, 2022

Wilber Sanchez SS

While he has struggled with the bat, Wilber Sanchez has been able to make an impact on the field anyways. He plays solid defense at both 2B and SS, and his 29 stolen bases provide plenty of run manufacturing potential. He is only 20 years old, so there is still time for his hit tool to develop and allow him to become an all-around player.

Inside-the-park home run for Wilber Sanchez ð¥



B5: Ballers 3 | Down East 2 pic.twitter.com/aWHwnspDrX — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) May 6, 2022

Wilber Sanchez doubles to bring in Bailey and Gonzalez.#Ballers up 8-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/jxWQWCG0rb — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 16, 2022

Cameron Butler OF

The White Sox's most recent 15th-round draft pick, Cameron Butler, is still adjusting to professional baseball. He has seemed a bit overmatched in the Arizona Complex League, but he still has the tools that appealed enough to offer an over-slot signing bonus to convince him to skip college.

Manuel Guariman C

Manuel Guariman is proving to be an intriguing young catching prospect for the Sox. The 18-year-old hasn’t hit much for power, but he has excelled at getting on base with advanced bat-to-ball skills and impressive patience at the plate that includes a walk rate of over 20% this season.

Manuel Guariman is a 16-year-old catcher from Venezuela and he's expected to sign with the #WhiteSox for $475K. https://t.co/pW3wwkbhE8 — James Fox (@JamesFox917) June 1, 2020

Ryan Burrowes SS

Burrowes is an athletic shortstop who was signed out of Panama for $70,000. He has some tools to work with as a prospect with a 6’2 frame and has been given a shot at sticking at shortstop. The 17-year-old has been successful at the plate in his first season with a .314 batting average and a .907 OPS in the Dominican Summer League.

Algo de laprimera temporada q vive mi sobrino Ryan Burrowes Pineda, con los White Sox en RD.. y a la calle ð pic.twitter.com/9SL7GG8WEW — Tony La Roca ð¨âð©âð¦ð #FueraIdeologÃ­adGenero (@Antonio44445981) June 27, 2022

Terrell Tatum OF

A four-year senior from North Carolina, the Sox drafted Tatum in the 16th round last year and he came in ready to play. He put up a .871 OPS in the Arizona Complex and earned a promotion to High-A Winston Salem. This season, he has continued to rake, as he holds a .840 OPS between Low-A and High-A while also being a threat on the base paths with 14 stolen bases. It will be interesting to see how aggressive the Sox are with his development path, as it is possible he could earn a promotion to Double-A before the end of the season.

Terrell Tatum with a 2R double.Jason Matthews and Duke Ellis score.6-3 #Dash.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Gcjd8jZhmm — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 12, 2022

White Sox 16th rounder Terrell Tatum has a three-run homer and two walks in his first game in the Arizona Complex League tonight. — Sean (@SeanW_MDN) August 11, 2021

Jimmy Lambert SP/RP

Jimmy Lambert gets a mention here, as he just recently graduated from his prospect status. After spending most of his career (both in the majors and the minors) as a starting pitcher, Jimmy Lambert seems to finally found himself a role in the bullpen that could allow him to permanently stick on the White Sox roster. After being relied on for several spot starts over the past couple of seasons, the Sox have transitioned Lambert into a reliever role. He has settled in nicely with a 3.45 ERA over 15 2/3 innings. Some pitchers find more success in shorter inning stints. Regardless, Lambert’s success is welcome on the south side.

Batters faced: 1â£

Strikeouts: 1â£



Welcome to the show, Jimmy Lambert! pic.twitter.com/X9uiFWyKRM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 25, 2020

Disappearing change courtesy of Jimmy Lambert.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/spcZewPueN — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 31, 2021

