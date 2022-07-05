Sox On 35th's Mid-Season Top 30 White Sox Prospects: Honorable Mentions

Mid-Season Top 30 White Sox Prospects: Honorable mentions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
As we close in on the halfway point of the season, we take a look at the farm system of the Chicago White Sox, who came into the season widely regarded as having one the worst collection of prospects in the league. While this was due to a plethora of recent prospect graduations after a multi-year rebuild, they still had work to do in terms of replenishing their minor league system.
This season, the White Sox have seen an unexpected amount of success, which stems from their 2021 draft class and recent international signings beginning to realize their potential. Because of this, the White Sox farm system as a whole is on the rise. It may not be considered one of the tops in the league, but it does provide plenty of upside. Whether they use that upside as future MLB contributors or as trade bait to replenish the current roster, the recent breakouts of several prospects leave the White Sox with options.
First up, we will dive into a group of prospects who didn't crack our Sox On 35th top 30 list but deserve to be mentioned as prospects on the rise.
Jonathan Stiever SP
It doesn’t seem long ago that Jonathan Stiever was arguably the best pitching prospect in the White Sox organization. Unfortunately, injuries seem to have derailed his path to the White Sox rotation. A lat injury ended his season before it even began, so let’s hope he can make a full recovery and get back on track in 2023.
Duke Ellis OF
Signed as a minor league free agent in 2020, Duke Ellis has been a pleasant surprise at the plate for High A Winston-Salem. He has kept his batting average over .300 with seven home runs and even has added 29 stolen bases. He might be too advanced for his current minor league level, so testing him with a promotion could be in the cards this season.
Victor Quezada 3B
Victor Quezada has some of the more eye-popping tools in the lower levels of this farm system. A 19-year-old 3B from the Dominican Republic, Quezada finished his first season in the Dominican Summer League with six home runs, 14 stolen bases, and a .789 OPS. The power has been on full display during the start of the Arizona Complex League this year, as he has already hit four home runs despite only appearing in nine games so far. His astronomical strikeout rate of 57.1% is alarming, but it really can’t get any worse and is likely to get better, and he still carries a .899 OPS despite his strikeout struggles. If he can work on the swing and miss in his game, he has the tools to be a stud.
Dario Borrero 1B/OF
Although it is surprising that he is yet to hit a professional home run, the 6’5 200 lb Dario Borrero has plenty of raw power to think that it's only a matter of time. In the meantime, his bat-to-ball skills have exceeded expectations at only 18 years old, and he has been able to limit his strikeouts. Once he learns to tap into his power, he could be one who shoots up the rankings as a slugging 1B/corner outfielder.
Wilber Sanchez SS
While he has struggled with the bat, Wilber Sanchez has been able to make an impact on the field anyways. He plays solid defense at both 2B and SS, and his 29 stolen bases provide plenty of run manufacturing potential. He is only 20 years old, so there is still time for his hit tool to develop and allow him to become an all-around player.
Cameron Butler OF
The White Sox's most recent 15th-round draft pick, Cameron Butler, is still adjusting to professional baseball. He has seemed a bit overmatched in the Arizona Complex League, but he still has the tools that appealed enough to offer an over-slot signing bonus to convince him to skip college.
Manuel Guariman C
Manuel Guariman is proving to be an intriguing young catching prospect for the Sox. The 18-year-old hasn’t hit much for power, but he has excelled at getting on base with advanced bat-to-ball skills and impressive patience at the plate that includes a walk rate of over 20% this season.
Ryan Burrowes SS
Burrowes is an athletic shortstop who was signed out of Panama for $70,000. He has some tools to work with as a prospect with a 6’2 frame and has been given a shot at sticking at shortstop. The 17-year-old has been successful at the plate in his first season with a .314 batting average and a .907 OPS in the Dominican Summer League.
Terrell Tatum OF
A four-year senior from North Carolina, the Sox drafted Tatum in the 16th round last year and he came in ready to play. He put up a .871 OPS in the Arizona Complex and earned a promotion to High-A Winston Salem. This season, he has continued to rake, as he holds a .840 OPS between Low-A and High-A while also being a threat on the base paths with 14 stolen bases. It will be interesting to see how aggressive the Sox are with his development path, as it is possible he could earn a promotion to Double-A before the end of the season.
Jimmy Lambert SP/RP
Jimmy Lambert gets a mention here, as he just recently graduated from his prospect status. After spending most of his career (both in the majors and the minors) as a starting pitcher, Jimmy Lambert seems to finally found himself a role in the bullpen that could allow him to permanently stick on the White Sox roster. After being relied on for several spot starts over the past couple of seasons, the Sox have transitioned Lambert into a reliever role. He has settled in nicely with a 3.45 ERA over 15 2/3 innings. Some pitchers find more success in shorter inning stints. Regardless, Lambert’s success is welcome on the south side.