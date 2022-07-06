Sox On 35th's Mid-Season Top 30 White Sox Prospects: 30-16

Mid-Season Top 30 White Sox Prospects: 30-16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As we close in on the halfway point of the season, we take a look at the farm system of the Chicago White Sox, who came into the season widely regarded as having the worst collection of prospects in the league. While this was due to a plethora of recent prospect graduations after a multi-year rebuild, they still had work to do in terms of replenishing their minor league system.

After looking at the group of players that just missed the Top 30 list yesterday, we have the back half of the White Sox's top 30. This group features an interesting mix of player profiles, with older prospects putting up big numbers, recent draft picks/signings who are off to strong starts, and formerly higher-rated prospects who are talented but struggling to put it all together.

30. Loidel Chapelli 2B

A late addition to the White Sox 2022 international signing class, the 20-year-old Chapelli commanded the third-highest signing bonus the Sox gave out this year at $500,000. Originally signed as an outfielder, the Sox have converted him to 2B where they think his tools will play better. He has shown an extremely advanced hit tool to begin his career, although it’s easy to assume he is too advanced for the Dominican Summer League at this point. It is possible that when he makes his stateside debut he skips the Arizona Complex league and heads straight to Low-A Kannapolis, similar to Norge Vera this season.

Cuban prospect Loidel Chapellí Jr. (20) with his first 2 HR in the MLB system today, also 5 RBI game. pic.twitter.com/sLedSpL479 — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) June 24, 2022

Sources: Cuban OF Loidel ChapellÃ­ Jr. (19) is declared a free agent by the MLB Commissioner's Office and will be able to sign starting January 15, 2022. He was MVP of the U-15 World Cup in 2016 and ROY in Cuba (2019). Contact hitter, great runner and defensive range. pic.twitter.com/fAyhuJhyH5 — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 10, 2021

29. Johan Dominguez SP

It is unfortunate that an elbow injury derailed Dominguez's season, as he was on his way to having a fantastic year. In three starts between Double A and Triple A, the 26-year-old right-hander pitched to a 1.42 ERA with 20 strikeouts and only 4 walks in 12.2 innings. His mid-90s fastball paired with a couple of solid breaking pitches and a change-up give him a full arsenal to work with, and he has shown an ability to consistently control it better than expected. Dominguez's first priority will be to get healthy and attempt a comeback sometime in 2023, but hopefully, he can also build off his strong start when he does come back. When healthy, he has the upside to be a back-of-the-rotation starter, although a reliever role might be more likely.

Really nice AAA debut for Johan Dominguez.His lone blemish being a solo shot from Gorman.He Kâd 9 in 4.2 IP, 4H, and 2 BB.#Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/wvldAMGx2H — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 15, 2022

28. Tommy Sommer SP

A 10th-round pick out of Indiana, Sommer had a very productive four-year college baseball career before entering the White Sox system. He has so far put up over 11 K/9 at both of his stops at the Arizona Complex League and Low-A Kannapolis, although he is a bit advanced for those levels considering he will be 24 in September. He has put up impressive results regardless, so the White Sox have something to work with.

Tommy Sommer had a pretty nice outing today.6.0 IP 4 Hâs & 2Râs.No walks and 6 Kâs.Ultimately he takes the loss, but this was a solid outing.#Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/95P3dfb9pc — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 8, 2022

27. Tyler Neslony OF

Neslony has put up some big-time numbers since the Sox acquired him from the Braves last July. He has been an above .300 hitter with solid power numbers and has even accumulated double-digit stolen bases so far this season. His numbers are those of a prospect rated much higher, however the fact that he is already 28 years old limits his upside. It is very likely he ends this season with Triple-A Charlotte.

26. Andrew Dalquist SP

Dalquist’s professional career hasn’t gotten off to the start he was hoping for. As a 3rd round pick in 2019, Dalquist was viewed as a high-ceiling pitcher out of high school, and many outlets had him ranked similar to 2nd-round pick Matthew Thompson pre-draft. He was viewed as a bit more polished initially, however, he has struggled with command more than expected and hasn’t had the strikeout numbers to make up for it. Losing a season of development due to Covid canceling the 2020 season didn’t help, but Dalquist has not made the necessary strides that the Sox envisioned him making when they paid him an over-slot bonus to convince him to skip college.

Andrew Dalquist puts the Mudcats down in order with 2Kâs.#Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/0pQtnk8Ze4 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 4, 2021

Andrew Dalquist, with the velo spike. Flirting w/ 94...early pop up arm that drew a crowd today. Comparable to Derek Diamond.#MLBDraft19 pic.twitter.com/KcGObO8vJ8 — MLB Draft Room (@MLBDraftRoom) January 31, 2019

25. Caleb Freeman RP

Drafted as a reliever back in 2019, Caleb Freeman has produced solid numbers at pretty much every stop he has made in the minors and has proven his ability to produce strikeouts and limit runs at as high as the Double A level. Injuries have limited his innings throughout his career, as he has only logged 5.2 innings this season and hasn’t pitched since May 10. If he can stay healthy, though, he could find himself as a member of the White Sox bullpen in the not-too-distant future.

