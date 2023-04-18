Southwest Airlines flights across the country are not taking off as scheduled due to an "intermittent technology issue," the airline tweeted Tuesday.

"As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible," a tweet from Southwest Airlines read Tuesday. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we're hoping to get everyone going ASAP."

The tweet is one of several Southwest Airlines wrote as many travelers took to social media to indicate they were recently informed their flights had been delayed for various reasons pertaining to an "outage."

"@Southwestair flight delayed because of a system outage," one tweet read.

"We are sitting at the gate with a 'systemwide paperwork issue' and delayed at least 30 minutes - why would you not tell passengers before they boarded?" another said. "There was no indication of any delay before we sat down. Terrible customer service."

According to one traveler out of Denver, passengers were informed that "there is a systemwide computer crash and all flights are grounded."

A 9:36 a.m. Tweet from the Federal Aviation Administration read that "Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures."

Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures.



At Midway International Airport in Chicago, at least two-dozen Southwest flights are marked as "Scheduled-Delayed."

At of 9:37 a.m., Flight Aware listed 795 delays and 3 cancellations for Southwest nationwide.

The delays come nearly four months after thousands of Southwest Airlines travelers over Christmas time experienced canceled flights with little notice, days-long delays and lost luggage.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to NBC 5's request for comment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.