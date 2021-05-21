Southwest Airlines Plane Clips Tail of Another Jet at Midway Airport, FAA Says

A Southwest Airlines plane struck the tail of another jet operated by the airline Friday afternoon while taxiing for departure at Midway International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

At approximately 12:23 p.m. the wingtip of Southwest Flight 654 hit the tail of Southwest Airlines Flight 751 on Taxiway Y, authorities said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Flight 654, which was bound for Birmingham, Alabama, was preparing for departure at the time. Flight 751, which originated from Washington Dulles International Airport, was waiting to head to its arrival gate.

Both aircraft will undergo inspections as a result of the incident, the FAA stated.

Authorities didn't initially reveal if injuries were reported.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.