Southwest Airlines Offer to Fly With a Friend Ends Thursday

Southwest Airlines has brought back its Promotional Companion Pass, allowing customers to bring a friend along on a flight for free early next year after booking and taking a flight this fall.
The offer expires at 11:59 p.m. CDT Thursday evening, which asks participants to register and book one round-trip or two one-way flights before Nov. 17 to qualify.
After the flights, the participant will receive a Promotional Companion Pass, allowing a customer to bring a plus-one along for free on a Southwest flight between Jan. 4 and March 4 of 2023.
Southwest Airlines offers 73 year-round destinations out of Chicago's Midway International Airport and recently began offering service out of the much larger O'Hare International Airport, where 12 year-round destinations are currently offered.
More information on registration and how to book a flight can be found on the Southwest Airlines website.