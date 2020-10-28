Southwest Airlines Announces Initial 2021 Flight Schedule from Chicago's O'Hare Airport

Southwest Arlines released plans Wednesday to offer 20 daily flights out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport starting next year.

Southwest will offer flights to Nashville, Baltimore, Denver, Dallas and Phoenix beginning Feb. 14, 2021 with one-way prices beginning at $39.

We're growing the reach of Southwest as we add more destinations across the United States while bringing our warm Hospitality and iconic Customer Service to more people than ever before," Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President, said.

The company, which has long operated out of Midway Airport and will continue to do so, added service to O'Hare Airport beginning in "the first half of 2021."

“Chicago is one of the strongest and most competitive airport markets in the world, and we are always eager to work with our existing airlines and new entrants on enhancing the service they offer to travelers," the Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement following the announcement. "This is a vote of confidence in our city and in O’Hare, and we’re excited to build on 35 years of partnership with Southwest Airlines.”

The Chicago expansion comes as the company also announced plans to return to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

"Southwest owes decades of success to our employees and customers who have supported our business in Chicago and Houston," Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in a release. "Today's announcement furthers our commitment to both cities as we add service to share Southwest's value and Hospitality with more leisure and business travelers."