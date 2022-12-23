Southern Indiana Man Allegedly Killed, Mutilated His Father

Authorities say a southern Indiana man allegedly killed his father, whose mutilated body was found outside the home they shared.

53-year-old Shawn Hays of Mitchell faces nine felony charges, including murder, reckless homicide, and abuse of a corpse, in the death of 73-year-old Rodney E. Hays.

The Herald-Times reports that Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday to the men’s home after a 911 caller requested a welfare check on Rodney Hays.

After removing Shawn Hays from a pickup truck and handcuffing him, officers found Rodney Hays dead in front of the home, with apparent gunshot wounds to his head and chest. An autopsy was pending.