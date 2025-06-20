Midwest

Southern Illinois campground named among best in the country in recent ranking

Tucked inside Shawnee National Forest, this Illinois camp spot is accumulating many reviews for it’s peaceful scenery, as well as giving visitors an old-school camping feel.

By ReeAna Harris

NBC Connecticut

A recent ranking of the best campgrounds found in the Midwestern United States highlighted a southern Illinois spot as one of the most scenic getaways in the region.

Located in Pope County near Lake Glendale in Shawnee National Forest, Oak Point Campground was lauded for its clean facilities, spacious shaded areas and easy lake access.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The ranking, published by camping blog "The Dyrt," also praised Oak Point for its friendly camp hosts and carved trails that wind through the heart of Shawnee National Forest.

Trump Administration 10 hours ago

Live Updates: Israel and Iran trade strikes; Trump hints at more military deployments in U.S.

Shopping 2 hours ago

Suburban Chicago outlet mall ranks as one of the top outlet malls in the country: Report

Oak Point Campground was the lone Illinois representative on the list, while Michigan and Minnesota each had two campgrounds that made the cut.

Topping the list was Sandy Springs Campground in Ohio, nestled along the banks of the Ohio River near the Ohio-Kentucky border, offering stunning views all around of the surrounding Appalachian landscape.

More information on Oak Point and the full ranking can be found here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Midwest
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us