Southern Illinois campground named among best in the country in recent ranking

A recent ranking of the best campgrounds found in the Midwestern United States highlighted a southern Illinois spot as one of the most scenic getaways in the region.

Located in Pope County near Lake Glendale in Shawnee National Forest, Oak Point Campground was lauded for its clean facilities, spacious shaded areas and easy lake access.

The ranking, published by camping blog "The Dyrt," also praised Oak Point for its friendly camp hosts and carved trails that wind through the heart of Shawnee National Forest.

Oak Point Campground was the lone Illinois representative on the list, while Michigan and Minnesota each had two campgrounds that made the cut.

Topping the list was Sandy Springs Campground in Ohio, nestled along the banks of the Ohio River near the Ohio-Kentucky border, offering stunning views all around of the surrounding Appalachian landscape.

More information on Oak Point and the full ranking can be found here.