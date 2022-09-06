tri-state tollway

Southbound Side of Tri-State Tollway Blocked After End of Police Pursuit

An Illinois Tollway camera shows traffic back-ups near the scene of a crash that followed a police pursuit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Most lanes on the southbound side of the Tri-State Tollway are currently blocked near 75th Street after a police pursuit concluded at the location.

According to Total Traffic, the Tri-State was fully closed between 75th Street and Archer Avenue in suburban Countryside, with traffic backed up to Roosevelt Road, but traffic is now getting by in the far lefthand lane.

While Illinois State Police have not yet issued a formal press release, Total Traffic reports that a vehicle crashed into a wall near the location, and that authorities remain on the scene.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

