Southbound Lanes of Interstate 94 Shut Down Near 147th Street After Reported Shooting

The southbound lanes of Interstate 94 are shut down near 147th Street as Illinois State Police investigate an expressway shooting.

According to police, state troopers received reports of a shooting near 147th Street at approximately 3:18 p.m. Thursday.

Police say no injuries have been reported, but at approximately 4:50 p.m., all southbound lanes of the highway were closed, with traffic diverted off Interstate 94 to Dolton Avenue.

Officials reported that the investigation is "in its infancy" and no further information is available at this time.