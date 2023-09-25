Southbound lanes of Interstate 65 shut down in NW Indiana due to multi-vehicle crash

A crash involving at least three vehicles led authorities to close a portion of Interstate 65 in Merrillville, Indiana, on Monday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the southbound lanes of I-65 remained shut down at the 254 mile marker, south of the 61st Avenue exit. Video captured by NBC 5 showed at least three vehicles appeared to have been involved, with one loaded onto a tow truck.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield told NBC Chicago that one individual was pinned inside a vehicle, and a helicopter landed on scene to transport one person who was injured.

Information on additional injuries or what led to the crash weren't immediately available.