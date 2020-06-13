Illinois State Police

Southbound Lanes of Dan Ryan Expressway Closed for Shooting Investigation

A shooting that injured two people on the Dan Ryan Expressway prompted police to close a portion of the interstate Saturday evening, police stated.

The shooting was reported at 4:48 p.m. on I-94 near 59th Street. Two individuals were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries from gunfire, according to the Illinois State Police.

The southbound local lanes of the expressway were closed for the police investigation and remained shutdown at around 6:30 p.m.

Additional details about what led up to the incident weren't immediately available.

