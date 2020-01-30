lake shore drive

80-Year-Old Man Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency, Crashing on Lake Shore Drive

Police say an 80-year-old man suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a guard rail

Mike Lorber

All southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were temporarily blocked from Hollywood all the way down to Belmont after a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, an 80-year-old man was driving southbound on the drive when he suffered an unknown medical emergency.

The man became unresponsive and then crashed his vehicle into a guard rail, causing it to spin out and block southbound traffic.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the roadway was closed to allow Chicago police to investigate the crash and clean up damage at the scene.

Traffic is expected to remain heavy on the roadway as exits are slowly opened up.

