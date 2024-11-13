Southbound CTA Red Line trains have been rerouted through downtown Chicago after a man was wounded in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon near the Chicago Avenue Red Line station, according to officials.

Authorities confirmed an adult man was stabbed near the station, though it's unclear if the stabbing occurred on the train or at the station. The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

According to the CTA, southbound Red Line trains will run on elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stops due to police activity at the Chicago stop.

Northbound service to Howard has not been impacted, according to officials.

It is unknown if the suspect in the stabbing was taken into custody, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

There was no further information available.