South suburban middle schoolers get to know classmates better on ‘No One Eats Alone Day'

Dozens of middle school students in south suburban Robbins spent Friday morning getting to know their classmates better, hopefully turning acquaintances into friendships.

It's part of National No One Eats Alone Day, an event promoting inclusivity and kindness that can have a significant impact on young teens.

"Usually in school people sit with their friends," Kellar Middle School student Eric Mendez said. "But now you can sit with new people because you're creating new friendships."

Those new friendships all start with finding something in common. As part of the morning's activities, students used paper hands in the shape of hearts to see what interests they share.

"You find a partner at your table. And you guys do your hands and find something that you have in common and put it in the heart," eighth grader Malachi Stevens said.

The hearts were then displayed on a mural in the school's hallway.

No One Eats Alone Day is observed at schools around the country with the help of Sandy Hook Promise. Participating schools receive a free "Belonging Box" which offers lessons plans and a student leadership guide to help students get the conversations going.

In Illinois, No One Eats Alone Day is sponsored by Meridian Health.

"What I've learned though is that our kids jump right into it. And a lot of times it's us, it's the adults that put the walls up," said district superintendent Dr. Anthony Edison.

After activities and conversation, the students enjoyed a Valentine's Day breakfast together.

Malachi left the morning learning he shared more in common with a classmate than he though.

"We noticed we love the same music artist. And I would have never known that," he said.