South Suburban High School Sophomore Fatally Shot While Waiting for Ride-Share

A 15-year-old sophomore at a south suburban high school was shot and killed Wednesday evening while waiting for a ride-share in the city's Heart of Chicago neighborhood, according to authorities.

At approximately 6:35 p.m., Matthew Miller-Hernandez was waiting for a ride-share on the sidewalk in the 2500 block of South Blue Island Avenue with a group of people when a vehicle pulled up and a person inside talked to the group and began firing shots, police said.

Hernandez was shot in the chest, as well as the left and right shoulders, officials said. He was subsequently taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no one was in custody as of Friday afternoon and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Reavis High School, where Hernandez had been a student, in suburban Burbank, wrote on social media on Sunday to inform the community of the incident and offer services to fellow students grieving the loss.

"We all grieve the loss of one of our Rams during a time that is supposed to be cheerful and full of gratitude. We are reminded that every day is a gift and to never take tomorrow for granted," the school wrote in a Facebook post.

Hundreds reacted to the post and community members shared messages of love and collective prayers for the family in the comments.

On Sunday, Burbank School District 111 Supt. Dr. Franzy Fleck issued the following statement:

Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Matthew Miller-Hernandez, a student at Reavis High School, who passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2021. Matthew graduated from Liberty Junior High School and previously attended Tobin School. His sister, Bianca, is a student at Liberty. Our deepest condolences go out to Matthew’s family and friends and we wish them strength and comfort during this difficult time.

“Each life is indeed a gift, no matter how short, no matter how fragile. Each life is indeed a gift to be held in our hearts forever." - Kimberly Rinehart